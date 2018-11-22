Ali Fazal, Omkar Kapoor, Patralekhaa bond over food on the sets of Arrange Marriage

bollywood

Omkar Kapoor is bonding with the unit over Bengali food and sweets. Co-stars Ali Fazal and Patralekhaa are also part of the schedule

Pradeep Sarkar and Omkar Kapoor

Director Pradeep Sarkar and Omkar Kapoor on the set of Arranged Marriage, which is currently being shot in Kolkata.

In a recent interview with mid-day, Ali Fazail said: "The film is a unique modern-day love story which is set in Kolkata. It's a twisted tale of a relationship that has its own complexities, which will be beautifully explored by Pradeep sir for a large canvas."

Apart from exploring the relationships between lovers and within families, the film, Fazal says, will showcase how dynamics change when a marriage brings two families together. Indecisive about naming his co-actors, he expresses excitement at collaborating with them.

He further added, "It is also a privilege to work with a veteran director and writer like Pradeep dada, who has delivered powerful and meaningful cinema." While Sarkar — who carefully created Kajol's character in Helicopter Eela — has etched out incredible stories for women, he is now set to depict this offering from a man's point of view."

