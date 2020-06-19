Ali Fazal on mother's death: There was too much to say, too much to see
Ali Fazal's mother passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Lucknow. The actor has now shared a post on Instagram in her memory.
Ali Fazal lost his mother on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Lucknow. She died after a quick succession of health complications.
The actor's spokesperson put out an official statement confirming Fazal's mother's death. The statement read: "It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace."
Now, Ali Fazal has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in memory of his mother. It's a lovely picture of them together in happier times. Here's what he posted:
View this post on Instagram
Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar.
The caption is sure to bring tears to your eyes. It shows how much Ali loved his mother and how very much he must be missing her.
Ali Fazal's girlfriend, Richa Chadha, too had taken to social media to remember Ali's mother. Here's what she posted:
â¤ï¸ hang in there...— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 17, 2020
Rest in peace Auntie. https://t.co/rkPLwHoEL6
