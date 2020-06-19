Ali Fazal on mother's death: There was too much to say, too much to see

Ali Fazal lost his mother on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Lucknow. She died after a quick succession of health complications.

The actor's spokesperson put out an official statement confirming Fazal's mother's death. The statement read: "It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after a quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace."

Now, Ali Fazal has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in memory of his mother. It's a lovely picture of them together in happier times. Here's what he posted:

The caption is sure to bring tears to your eyes. It shows how much Ali loved his mother and how very much he must be missing her.

Ali Fazal's girlfriend, Richa Chadha, too had taken to social media to remember Ali's mother. Here's what she posted:

â¤ï¸ hang in there...

Rest in peace Auntie. https://t.co/rkPLwHoEL6 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 17, 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news