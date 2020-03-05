Ali Fazal on shooting for Death On The Nile: Came back with greater understanding of acting

It couldn't have been a better start to the year for Ali Fazal — he spent the last two months shooting for Death on the Nile that also features Wonder woman (2017) star Gal Gadot. The actor, who recently returned to the bay, admits that facing the camera for the seasoned actor-director, Kenneth Branagh, has been a "learning experience".

"When you shoot with people are who are masters of their craft, you end up learning a great deal. I have come back with a greater understanding of an actor's job. In this day and age, actors need to expand their skill sets. I aspire to work on different platforms and in different countries, regardless of the language. I want to seek parts and not projects; that's my blueprint going forward," says the actor, who is rumoured to have bagged another international project based on the Iraq War.

The latest screen adaptation of the Agatha Christie story boasts a glorious ensemble cast that includes Armie Hammer and Annette Bening, among others. Ask him about holding his own in front of reputed Hollywood stars, and he quips, "We were a diverse group who were making valuable contributions [to the final product]; it almost felt like the Olympics."



