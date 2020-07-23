Ali Fazal on the lockdown: I won't stop living because something hasn't worked out

Ali Fazal has been acting in Hindi films for more than a decade. He made his debut with Rajkumar Hirani's 3 idiots in 2009 and went on to do films like Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Fukrey Returns, Sonali Cable, and Always Kabhi Kabhi. He was also seen in the Hollywood film, Fast And Furious 7, and is now gearing up for Death on the Nile with Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot.

On the personal front, Ali Fazal was supposed to tie the knot with Richa Chadha earlier this year in April but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the lockdown, the wedding was postponed. And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Fazal has spoken about his opinion on the lockdown, the debate between the insiders and outsiders in Bollywood, and how he cannot plan his film releases and wants to focus on his career instead.

Taking about the lockdown first, the actor stated, "I won't stop living because something hasn't worked out. I am happy. And there is life beyond work." He then spoke about the aforementioned debate that has almost exploded on social media and said, "We are all artistes and we can't hate. Sure, we have major issues but that is the case with every industry. Instead of only talking about the problem, let's think about the solutions."

He added, "What we need is a change in the system and structure especially how technicians are treated at a contractual level. We should talk about equality of pay, inclusion riders and royalty and make it all legally binding." Since the cinema halls are shut, a lot of Bollywood films have found their way to the OTT platform. But the actor doesn't plant his releases, wishes to focus on his career instead.

Fazal responded, "I made a mark in the web space and got recognition as the Indian actor working in Hollywood. But till now, I don't have a huge hit to my name in the theatres. I want to learn and get better at my craft. My first film was with director Saeed Akhtar Mirza and it was never released. Next was a Shah Rukh Khan production, which didn't work and I understood what marketing is."

He added, "Without box office collections, no one is a flop on OTT. One could say it's the slow death of celluloid or the communist era in cinemas. It will be a learning curve. Of course, once the theatres open up, things will go back to normal as nothing beats the magic of theatre."

