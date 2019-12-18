Ali Fazal posts a poetic birthday wish for Richa Chadha
On Richa Chadha's birthday, beau Ali Fazal has a rather poetic wish for the actress
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been in a relationship for a while now. The duo has been dating and not denied about being in love. And as Chadha celebrates her birthday today on December 18, Fazal has a rather poetic and profound wish for his girlfriend.
Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote a beautiful post that's surely likely to touch your hearts. He wrote- One of my all time favourite photographs of life. I miss. Arey Mohabbat.
Take a look at the post right here. Don't miss the poem that follows after the opening sentence:
View this post on Instagram
One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. i guess , the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui. . @therichachadha . . "Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar.. Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna . Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe . Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera , yeh daastaan-e- ! " - M .
The two were on the opposite sides on the celluloid when they shared screen space in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, and when the sequel completed two years on December 8, Chadha posted a picture with her entire boys' gang and wrote if we wanted to see the third part. Have a look:
Well, coming back to the couple, they are truly setting some major goals and proving their love for each other. It's time for someone to cast them in a romantic film soon.
-
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of their 2013 film Fukrey. The duo became good friends since then, and eventually started dating in 2016. However, it was in 2017 that the couple made their relationship official when Richa accompanied Ali for the premiere of the latter's Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul at the Venice Film Festival. Pictures from the event went viral. (All photos/Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's official Instagram account and AFP)
-
However, rumours of Ali and Richa's relationship began to be termed a promotional gimmick for their film Fukrey Returns (2017) by a certain section of media. Richa shut gossip mongers by stating that she and Ali Fazal are not faking a relationship.
-
"I feel sad for those who think Ali and I are faking our relationship," she told mid-day in December 2017. Alluding to a storyline that appeared to pair her alongside Varun Sharma's character in Fukrey, Choocha, she added, "If I had to start a love rumour to promote the film, I would have done it with Choocha. Ali and I never wanted to talk about our relationship publicly because we knew this is how people would react. People should use their brains before passing comments. I hope they get the right message after reading this."
-
It was almost in 2016 that tongues started wagging about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's affection for each other. Chadha revealed further that they've been "in a happy space since a long time".
-
"Ali and I have known each other since we were doing theatre. Speculations were rife since then. People weren't surprised when the media published it. In fact, the media was the last to know about it," said Richa Chadha.
-
Richa Chadha's arrival at the LA premiere of Ali Fazal's British film, Victoria & Abdul, in September 2017, appeared to be the validation that the media was seeking about their affair. Talking about the same, Richa said the comprehension was fitting, after all, "it was obvious that I would not go so far if we were only friends."
-
Usually tight-lipped about her personal life, Richa Chadha admitted the revelation then was unavoidable, "But I feel it's always good to avoid conversation about it (a romance) as it preserves the sanctity of the relationship."
-
Well, circa 2019, the lovebirds can't stop displaying their affection on social media. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have often been seen involved in some PDA.
-
At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were felicitated with 'Most Beautiful Couple Award', which was earlier given to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput in 2017.
-
When asked about marriage plans, Richa Chadha told mid-day, "I hate discussing my relationship and possible marriage. That becomes the headline and I hate that. I don't enjoy so much scrutiny of my personal life."
-
Richa Chadha celebrates her birthday on December 18 and in 2018, finding time from their busy schedule, Ali Fazal planned a surprise birthday getaway for his girlfriend. Ali whisked her off to the Maldives.
-
Ali Fazal shared this adorable photo, as Richa Chadha turns 33 today. He wrote a cute message along with the picture: One of my all time favourite photographs of life.. i miss . Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. Yeh nahi jaanta kitna lamba hai safar.. Main shayad jaanta hoon kitna lamba hai safar. Kal bataaoonga. Tum milna . Waheen. Khaton ke teele pe . Kaagaz tumhaara hoga, kalam-dawaat meri, likhaayi tumhaari, chand bol mere, afsaane tumhaare, ghazlein meri, yeh silsila mera , yeh daastaan-e-mohabbat hamari (Sic)
-
We wonder how Richa Chadha is going to spend her birthday this year! Meanwhile, fans can keep guessing when the wedding bells will ring.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Richa Chadha!
As actor Richa Chadha turns a year older, we take a look at her love story with her Fukrey actor Ali Fazal, which has given us some serious relationship goals over the years.
