Ali Fazal posts a poetic birthday wish for Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been in a relationship for a while now. The duo has been dating and not denied about being in love. And as Chadha celebrates her birthday today on December 18, Fazal has a rather poetic and profound wish for his girlfriend.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote a beautiful post that's surely likely to touch your hearts. He wrote- One of my all time favourite photographs of life. I miss. Arey Mohabbat.

Take a look at the post right here. Don't miss the poem that follows after the opening sentence:

The two were on the opposite sides on the celluloid when they shared screen space in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, and when the sequel completed two years on December 8, Chadha posted a picture with her entire boys' gang and wrote if we wanted to see the third part. Have a look:

Well, coming back to the couple, they are truly setting some major goals and proving their love for each other. It's time for someone to cast them in a romantic film soon.

