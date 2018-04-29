Ali Fazal promises more fun in 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' sequel

At the moment, Ali is busy shooting for the sequel "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" in Malaysia



Actor Ali Fazal says he is excited to be passing on the baton to actors Sonakshi Sinha and Jassi Gill to take forward the "Happy Bhag Jayegi" story. At the moment, Ali is busy shooting for the sequel "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" in Malaysia. "This is my first time in Malaysia. It was quite the start with my flight losing one engine almost seconds before take off from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur and then losing my bags which arrived three days later," Ali said in a statement to IANS.

"I guess the chaos of 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' infected the air traffic. I am excited to be passing the baton to Sonakshi and Jassi in part two." "Happy Bhag Jayegi", featuring Diana Penty, Ali Fazal and Abhay Deol, was released in 2016. The romantic comedy narrated the story of a girl named Happy, who runs away from her wedding and reaches Pakistan by mistake.

Diana features in the sequel too. She is joined by actress Sonakshi Sinha whose character also runs away from her wedding. Mudassar Aziz, who helmed the first part, is back on the director's chair for the sequel. Made under the banner Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the film will also feature Abhay Deol and Jimmy Shergill. "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" is set to release on August 24.

Talking about Malaysia shooting schedule, Ali said: "We are shooting on outdoor locations and there are lots of action sequences and chases. And this time, it's a greater ensemble than before. Apart from Diana, it was lovely to reunite with Jimmy and Piyush Mishra. "They are the heart of this film. Mudassar is a gifted writer and director and I hope our bond delivers more films together."

