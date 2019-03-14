Ali Fazal recreates Deewar scene in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies

bollywood

Ali Fazal pays tribute to Amitabh Bachchan by recreating Deewar scene in Milan Talkies

Ali Fazal

Essaying the part of an Allahabad boy in Milan Talkies, Ali Fazal wasn't willing to let the chance of emulating Amitabh Bachchan in the film, slip away. The actor tells mid-day that he will recreate the iconic fight scene from Big B's Deewar in Tigmanshu Dhulia's offering.

"Allahabad was Bachchan sir's hometown. He inspired an entire generation of actors and achieved success despite all odds. To step into his shoes, even momentarily, was rewarding," says the actor.



Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar

Meanwhile, Fazal will commence filming on his upcoming Hollywood project, based on the Iraq war, in Los Angeles. "It will start in early 2020. Before that, I have two pending projects in India, one of them being the second season of Mirzapur."

