MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Ali Fazal: Remuneration has direct effect on quality

Updated: Nov 22, 2019, 08:35 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

As the countdown for Mirzapur 2 kicks off, Ali Fazal on hiking his fee after the success of the first edition

Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal

The makers of Mirzapur recently dropped the teaser announcing that the crime thriller — that has Ali Fazal play the hot-headed Guddu Pandit and changed it all for him — will release in 2020. Word in the industry is that Fazal, with the success of the first edition behind him and a role in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film, Death On The Nile, under his belt, has hiked his remuneration by 40 per cent for digital shows. 

Fazal opines that digital entertainment is playing a key role in bringing about pay parity in the industry, by rewarding talent over stardom. "Digital shows are now competing at a global level. Remuneration has a direct effect on quality. What no one understands is that actors in India are constantly worried about keeping afloat. I speak for everyone, if I may, because I have come from the space where actors were exploited for decades. I hope we can shut that system down with better union laws and benefits."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

ali fazalweb seriesEntertainment News

Bigg Boss 13 Day 50 Highlights: Khesari Lal Yadav evicted, Himanshi Khurrana becomes house captain

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK