Ali Fazal takes fitness tips from Sanjay Dutt

Ali Fazal has been consistently following Sanjay Dutt while on sets of Prassthanam. Ali even went ahead and took some fitness tips from Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has been a fitness freak since the beginning of his early career. Before any actor in Bollywood got into flexing muscles, his muscles were already on celluloid and he genuinely took bodybuilding seriously.

It was Sanjay Dutt who started the trend that an actor must have a good physique as their counterparts in the west. Many young actors followed suit for making a well-toned body and few actors even partnered with him in the gym while Sanjay Dutt was young. Sanjay is making a comeback as a producer with the film Prassthanam which is a remake of Telugu film by the same name. The film is been directed by Deva Katta and the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur, Satyajeet Dubey amongst others.

Ali Fazal will be seen playing Sanjay's son and the film story talks about a father and son relationship. Unlike Sanjay, Ali is also into fitness and has been regular to working out to maintain a good body. He has been consistently following Sanjay Dutt while on sets. Ali even went ahead and took some fitness tips from Sanju. Sanjay has a vast knowledge of bodybuilding and taking tips from him on sets of Prassthanam was an opportunity that Ali could not let go of.

When asked about the few mantras that were share, Ali said "I was just excited to be working with Baba. Both Manyata ma’am and Baba have been the sweetest human beings who have welcomed me into SDP. I think I got lucky when Baba shared a few tips here n there about body building. For me that's Gold. I’m finally back in the gym after Mirzapur and my shoulder injury. Taking it slow and steady..."

