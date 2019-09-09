Ali Fazal takes inspiration from Kennedy Brothers

Prassthanam follows the different trajectories of two brothers eyeing to succeed their politician father. Ali Fazal understood that the complex relationship between the siblings as well as the duo's strained relationship with the patriarch — portrayed by Sanjay Dutt — were integral to the story of the Deva Katta-directed venture. To grasp the dynamics of a political family better, the actor read up extensively on the lives of the Kennedy brothers before reporting to the set of Prassthanam.



John F Kennedy; Robert Kennedy. Pic/AFP photo/Handout/JFK Library

"The reading material was to absorb the context of the film," explains Fazal, who delved into the equation of the Kennedy brothers — former US President John F Kennedy and brother Robert — to do justice to his sibling act with Satyajeet Dubey. "The Kennedy brothers led their life in limelight, so reading about them helped me get a better sense of the family dynamics." Playing son to Dutt was another high for Fazal. "The film primarily deals with the father-son relationship. It is about two power-hungry characters who fall short on the personal front."

