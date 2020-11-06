Ali Fazal: They will lead us out of this fight

As medical professionals continue to wage war against the virus that has crippled the world, Ali Fazal was one among the artistes delighted to felicitate them at an event organised by governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Organised by the Bhamla Foundation at Raj Bhavan, the event saw artistes including Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, and playback singers Shaan and Palak Muchchal also in attendance.

Fazal tells mid-day, "It has been nostalgic. I had the honour of returning to the Raj Bhavan after years. This institution holds great value for me, for personal reasons. The Bhamla foundation has done [great work] during these tough times. There have been others who have relentlessly worked to help the needy as well. It has been a fight for, and by the common man. It was a proud moment to see such eminent personalities, especially those from the health sector, felicitate each other.

[These are the] people who will eventually [lead us] into the new world, safe and sound. I hope we [are able to] restore humanity. Aagey bohot kaam hai. [I pay] my respect to all the doctors and police personnel across Maharashtra who have relentlessly worked, despite the personal dangers [attached to doing so] in this pandemic."

Last seen in Mirzapur 2, Fazal will be seen in Death on the Nile, and is expected to commence working on his next Hollywood project, Codename Johnny Walker, soon.

