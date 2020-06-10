Search

Ali Fazal was suppose to be part of Amazon Prime Video's Upload?

Updated: Jun 10, 2020, 07:47 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Sources say Ali Fazal was in contention for the Amazon Prime Video series, but dropped out due to date issues

Locked in at home, chances are you have devoured Amazon Prime Video's latest offering, Upload. Not many know that the sci-fi satire — created by Emmy Award-winning Greg Daniels of The Office fame — could have had an Indian face in the lead. Sources suggest that Ali Fazal was in contention to play the character of Nathan Brown, who becomes part of the virtual afterlife and triggers a chain of events.

"The actor had auditioned for the role last year and was one of the frontrunners. Unfortunately, he couldn't take it forward because he had allotted his August dates to the shoot of Mirzapur 2 in Varanasi. The makers of Upload would have required bulk dates from him. So, he had to forgo the opportunity," reveals a source.

