Ali Fazal was suppose to be part of Amazon Prime Video's Upload?

Locked in at home, chances are you have devoured Amazon Prime Video's latest offering, Upload. Not many know that the sci-fi satire — created by Emmy Award-winning Greg Daniels of The Office fame — could have had an Indian face in the lead. Sources suggest that Ali Fazal was in contention to play the character of Nathan Brown, who becomes part of the virtual afterlife and triggers a chain of events.



A still from Upload

"The actor had auditioned for the role last year and was one of the frontrunners. Unfortunately, he couldn't take it forward because he had allotted his August dates to the shoot of Mirzapur 2 in Varanasi. The makers of Upload would have required bulk dates from him. So, he had to forgo the opportunity," reveals a source.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news