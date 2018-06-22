Ali Fazal: Will take judging tips from Richa

His love interest having been part of the jury at film festivals, Ali Fazal says he look towards Richa Chadha for tips before his debut turn at the IFFM

those taking the defining call for the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne's (IFFM) BMW Short Film Competition section, Fazal says he is turning to Chadha for tips on making sound judgments.

"She has been on the jury of some film festivals, so, I have been asking her about the best way to go about it [judging]. This is new for me, so a little direction always helps," says Fazal, adding that he will soon receive a list of the competing films and begin watching them. A variety of factors will play a role in the films he selects for the title.

"As an actor and potential filmmaker, I look for scripts that offer something unique. The problem with Indian short film makers is that they make half-hearted attempts to create shorts. Since they can't make full-length feature films, they try to convert the scripts into shorts, and that's where the battle is lost," laments the actor, who considers the abbreviated film format as one that's concept-driven.

On his own plate as filmmaker is a short, Atruro, based on the rise and fall of dictatorship in the 21st century. However, his other commitments has put the venture on the back-burner. "I have been busy shooting for Milan Talkies and Prasthanam. The script [of Atruro] is ready. But, I may kick it off only next year."

