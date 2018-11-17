Ali Fazal's has a personal connection with Mirzapur!

television

Actor Ali Fazal, who will be seen in a totally different avatar in Amazon Prime Video Original's and Excel Media Entertainment's Mirzapur has a personal connection with Mirzapur. The actor has revealed that Guddu and Bablu are nicknames of his maternal uncles.

Ali Fazal shared, "Guddu and Bablu are literally the names of my Mamas, their names are Faizan and Rizwaan, pet names are Guddu and Babalu and they have the same difference as the characters. Bablu is like in brains and hardworking, Guddu Mama has always been more wild. He had gone hunting, he has been of muscles, he has jumped off some 5-6 floored building why because ladki ke chakkar mein police aa gayi thi. He has been through shit. So my way of talking even when intoxicated is literally him, I had him on top of my mind."

Ali Fazal who has earlier won hearts with his sweet and boy next door characters is all set to surprise the audience as he will be seen playing a gangster named Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. Ali Fazal also underwent a physical change to look like a gangster in Mirzapur.

The first season of Mirzapur is touted as a thrilling and gripping crime drama stars an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Amit Sial promising a powerhouse of talent in the same frame.

Created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman, Amazon Prime Video Original's Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

