Ali Zafar files defamation suit

Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar, who is facing sexual harassment allegations from musician Meesha Shafi, filed a defamation suit on Saturday in a district court in Lahore.

The lawsuit, claiming damages of Pakistani rupees one billion, was filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002. The notice said that Shafi damaged his reputation through false allegations. She had received a legal notice sent by Zafar's counsel earlier, which asked her to issue an apology on Twitter, failing which he would file a defamation case against her. As she had refused to apologise within the stipulated time, he filed a suit.

In a social media post, the 36-year-old had alleged that Zafar harassed her on multiple occasions and that "my conscience does not allow me to be silent anymore." Zafar, a Pakistani singer-songwriter, has worked in several Bollywood films including 'Tere Bin Laden,' 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,' 'Chashme Baddoor,' and 'Dear Zindagi.'

