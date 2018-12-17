Ali Zafar hopes Manto releases in Pakistan

bollywood

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar hopes Indian filmmaker Nandita Das' Manto is released in Pakistan as he feels the new generation will get a chance to know about the Urdu writer Saadat Haasan Manto on a deeper level

Ali Zafar

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar hopes Indian filmmaker Nandita Das' Manto is released in Pakistan as he feels the new generation will get a chance to know about the Urdu writer Saadat Haasan Manto on a deeper level. Nandita is disappointed after learning that "Manto" did not get clearance for release in Pakistan. However, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has extended help, while an online petition by writers and artistes has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift a ban on its screening.

On his part, Ali, who has worked in Indian films too, tweeted in support of the movie. "Saw Manto on Netflix in Pakistan. Thoroughly impressed by the nuanced direction by Nandita Das and brilliant depiction by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This generation must get know Manto on a deeper level and own its literary heritage and heroes. I hope it releases here," Ali wrote. The movie follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the writer and those of India and Pakistan where Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film also features Rasika Dugal and Rajshri Deshpande.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever