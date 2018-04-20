Ali Zafar: I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment

Singer denies sexual allegation charges made by Pakistani artiste



Ali Zafar

Moments after he found himself in the midst of sexual assault accusations, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has said he would consider taking action against Meesha Shafi. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared on his official handle, "I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than lodge any allegations here."

His response came after Shafi, a Pakistani actor, model and singer, tweeted, "I have been subjected to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman, who is known for speaking her mind."

