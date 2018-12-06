Ali Zafar: Indian audiences will find Teefa In Trouble entertaining

bollywood

Ali Zafar talks about Teefa In Trouble dropping on streaming giant in India while Pakistani films rarely make it here

Ali Zafar in Teefa In Trouble

While India continues to maintain a distance from Pakistani films, actor Ali Zafar is grateful that his latest offering, Teefa In Trouble, has released on Netflix India over the weekend. The action comedy had reportedly hit screens across 25 countries upon its release in July. Glad that his first Pakistani film can be viewed by fans across the border, Zafar says, "India will never be far. The love and admiration I have received, and keep receiving from there will always be close to my heart."

Having made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden in 2010, the actor-singer had garnered a fan following with outings that included Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) and Chashme Buddoor (2013). He hopes the latest action comedy — that also sees him as the co-producer and writer — too finds takers in his Indian fan base. "My social media team is quite thrilled with the fan mail and online comments that have come their way since the film's release. I think Indian audiences respond positively to good content, and they will find Teefa entertaining."

The joy of rekindling his romance with Indian fans aside, Zafar points out that the release of films on the digital platform bears social significance as well, especially in the current political climate. "Moving to OTT has revolutionised how content and cultures can be seen, experienced and shared. More importantly, it is brave and keeps entertainment free from politics."

