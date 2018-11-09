Ali Zafar moved by Bohemian Rhapsody

bollywood

Ali Zafar says he does not remember the last time he was so moved by a feature film as he was by Bohemian Rhapsody

Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar says he does not remember the last time he was so moved by a feature film as he was by Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic on the late singer Freddie Mercury. "I don't remember the last time I was so moved by a feature as I was by 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and a performance like the one by Rami Malek of the great Freddie Mercury. What a movie," he tweeted on Monday.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is about the British rock band Queen, focusing on lead singer Mercury's life leading up to Queen's Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium in 1985. The film gets its title from the 1975 Queen song of the same name. Directed by Bryan Singer, it is written by Anthony McCarten, produced by Graham King and former Queen manager Jim Beach.

It stars Malek as Mercury, with Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers.

