Search

Ali Zafar sends legal notice to singer Meesha Shafi over sexual harassment post

Apr 25, 2018, 11:13 IST | The Hitlist Team

Ali Zafar wants the singer Meesha Shafi to delete what she wrote about him on social media and issue a public apology

Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi
Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar has sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi who accused him of sexually harassing her. Ali wants the singer to delete what she wrote about him on social media and issue a public apology.

He has given her a two-week ultimatum to respond, failing which he will file a defamation suit against her with damages amounting to Pakistani rupees 100 million. The singer had claimed that Ali had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, including during a jamming session in Lahore.

 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Pahlaj Nihalani sends 18-page legal notice to 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' director

Tags

ali zafarbollywood news