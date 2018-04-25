Ali Zafar sends legal notice to singer Meesha Shafi over sexual harassment post

Ali Zafar wants the singer Meesha Shafi to delete what she wrote about him on social media and issue a public apology



Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar has sent a legal notice to Meesha Shafi who accused him of sexually harassing her. Ali wants the singer to delete what she wrote about him on social media and issue a public apology.

He has given her a two-week ultimatum to respond, failing which he will file a defamation suit against her with damages amounting to Pakistani rupees 100 million. The singer had claimed that Ali had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions, including during a jamming session in Lahore.

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates