Ali Zafar: Tough days too were cherishable

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar on working on his debut production, Teefa In Trouble

Zafar inÃ¢Â€ÂˆChan Ve

Ali Zafar isn't comfortable talking about the recent sexual harassment fiasco he was embroiled in; the Pakistani singer-actor only wants to focus on his debut Pakistani production, Teefa In Trouble, which releases later this month. "More than being important, the film is special to me.

Every experience that I went through while working on it was a first of its kind. Even the tough days were cherishable. I can write a book on the experiences I had [as a producer and actor]," says Zafar.

The film's first song, Item Number, released last month. Sung by Zafar, the party number was followed by a romantic offering, Chan Ve. "I [had] penned the song for my next album. [But] when director Ahsan Rahim heard Chan Ve, he loved it, [and asked if he could use it] for the film."

Also Read: Salman Khan's dance film with Remo D'Souza to roll after Bharat, Dabangg 3

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates