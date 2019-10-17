Alia Bhatt and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to team up for Narayan Murthy's biopic?

Narayan Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys and one of the richest people in the country, is a man defined by humility and simplicity. His grounded demeanour is what makes him a highly inspiring personality worldwide. We have seen biopics on dreaded gangsters and controversial personalities, but to see a film on such a rousing figure would make for an equally affecting movie viewing experience.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who directed the immensely entertaining Bareilly Ki Barfi, is now making a biopic on his journey from scratch to the skies of success. And she even took to her Instagram account to share this piece of news with a long post that needs to be read.

Take a look right here:

And Times Of India reports Tiwary is keen to have Alia Bhatt on board to play the rule of Sudha Murthy, his wife. The two were also collaborating for a film where the actress was to essay the role of a singer, but nothing about that project has come out yet. Tiwari is currently gearing up for Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. This sports drama will release on January 24, 2020, and clash with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D.

Bhatt, on the other hand, has as many as five films lined-up for 2020, which include Brahmastra, Takht, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Sadak 2.

