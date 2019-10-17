Alia Bhatt and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to team up for Narayan Murthy's biopic?
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is making a biopic on Narayan Murthy and is keen to cast Alia Bhatt in the role of his wife, Sudha Murthy.
Narayan Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys and one of the richest people in the country, is a man defined by humility and simplicity. His grounded demeanour is what makes him a highly inspiring personality worldwide. We have seen biopics on dreaded gangsters and controversial personalities, but to see a film on such a rousing figure would make for an equally affecting movie viewing experience.
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who directed the immensely entertaining Bareilly Ki Barfi, is now making a biopic on his journey from scratch to the skies of success. And she even took to her Instagram account to share this piece of news with a long post that needs to be read.
Two opposite personalities. I don't have a picture with Mr Narayan Murthy. But spent hours chatting with Sudha Maa - that's what i call her now âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ Been working for almost 21 years now. Started off with designing events and logos while studying in art school. I needed the money to feed my art supplies and education. Then joined as a art trainee at Leo Burnett. Spent 16 years in advertising and marketing with the most amazing people who are my dearest friends too. Left advertising in 2015 to an unknown world of Bollywood only for the passion of telling stories. #NilBatteySannata #Ammakanakku #BareillykiBarfi happened. #Panga is an important story that needs to be told. I thank @roo_cha for making this happen. Panga has been an enriching experience with talented Kangana @team_kangana_ranaut , @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta which i and @foxstarhindi are eager to share on 24 Jan 2020 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ i keep dreaming that eventually I would want to lead a life like Narayan Murthy & Sudha Murthy. The life choices. Their honest life with integrity is my biggest inspiration. I am filled with humble gratitude to make Murthy. They have trusted me with their iconic story and i can only pray that I keep up to their expectations. This is more than a film.This is life. Thank-you Mahaveer ji for being the binding force. The writers are back in action @bawlekiduniya @pglens @niteshtiwari22 lets get away to another beautiful place to write. @earthskynotes
And Times Of India reports Tiwary is keen to have Alia Bhatt on board to play the rule of Sudha Murthy, his wife. The two were also collaborating for a film where the actress was to essay the role of a singer, but nothing about that project has come out yet. Tiwari is currently gearing up for Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. This sports drama will release on January 24, 2020, and clash with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D.
Bhatt, on the other hand, has as many as five films lined-up for 2020, which include Brahmastra, Takht, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Sadak 2.
