Alia Bhatt and her family celebrate their house help's birthday, she describes it as her 'dream birthday'

It was the birthday of Alia Bhatt's house help Rashida on June 9 and her entire family, which includes father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, gave her a surprise and cut a cake for her. She described it as her 'dreamy birthday.'

Taking to her Instagram account, Rashida shared two videos that showed her happiness. In the first video, she could be seen cutting the cake and blowing candles and the Bhatt family singing the Happy Birthday song. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram My dream birthday A post shared by Rashida Shaikh (@rashidamd132) onJun 8, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

And in the next video, she could be seen cutting another cake in the company of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan with the Happy Birthday song playing in the background. This time, she wrote- "I am so lucky." (sic) Here it is:

View this post on Instagram I am so lucky A post shared by Rashida Shaikh (@rashidamd132) onJun 8, 2020 at 11:56am PDT

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she recently took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor's pet that was all heart. She wrote- "they make everything better." (sic) Watch it right here:

View this post on Instagram they make everything better ðÂ§¡ A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂï¸Â (@aliaabhatt) onJun 8, 2020 at 2:06am PDT

Ranbir and Alia will be teaming up for the first time for Ayan Mukerji's Superhero trilogy, Brahmastra, where the first part is slated to release in cinemas on December 4 this year. The film has been in the making for a while and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Not only that, Alia also teams up with her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in the form of Sadak 2.

A sequel to the 1991 blockbuster Sadak, Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after 22 years and casts her daughter with his another daughter Pooja Bhatt, along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This was supposed to release on July 10. Next in line is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she essays the eponymous character. This drama was slated to release on September 11.

For 2021, she has SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ajay Devgn, Junior NTR, Ram Charan, and Shriya Saran. This period drama is scheduled to arrive on January 8. And lastly, she has Karan Johar's directorial, Takht. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. This arrives on December 24!

