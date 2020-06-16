Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar under fire for their condolence posts for Sushant Singh Rajput

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt faced flak on social media for their condolence post for Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens slammed them for their 'hypocrisy'.

The filmmaker wrote that the actor's death is a "wake-up call" for him. He blamed himself for not being in touch with Rajput. KJo wrote, "I felt at times that you may have needed people to share your life with, but somehow I never followed up on that feeling. I will never make that mistake again."

KJo's production, Drive (2019), starring Rajput, was stuck for over two years because he reportedly did not like the end product. Instead of a theatrical release, it was released digitally.

Netizens could not also digest Bhatt's tweet, "I'm in a deep shock. You've left us too soon."

They reminded her of her comment on Koffee with Karan. When she was asked to rate Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, Bhatt had retorted, "Sushant who?"

Now, questions are being raised about Bollywood being one big family, and about everyone having each other's backs. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has brought to everyone's notice that all is not how it seems and how we need to listen more.

Saif Ali Khan, too, spoke about the outpouring of messages on Sushant's demise. He stated, "Such terrible news about Sushant, such terrible news! It's just awful. There are so many people who've made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow's tragedy, you know, whether it's to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance."

Saif further said, "Out of respect for him, for Sushant's tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn't care about him and people who famously don't care about anybody else."

