Alia Bhatt and other B-town celebs wish Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday

Sonakshi Sinha. Pic/instagram.com/aslisona

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy roles and melodious singing, turned 32 today. The actress had earlier revealed that she would be celebrating her special day with her close friends at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Scores of birthday wishes were showered on Sonakshi Sinha on social media starting from when she ringed in her birthday at midnight. Fukrey fame Varun Sharma shared a video of Sonakshi Sinha bubbling with joy as she cut two birthday cakes.

One of her birthday cakes was Rockstar-themed, reflecting her passion for music. Sonakshi had released her debut single Aaj Mood Ishqaholic hai in 2015, in collaboration with music producers Meet Bros. and has sung several times in her own movies.

Bollywood celebrities took to different social media platforms to wish the actress on her birthday. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday and fashion designer Anita Dogre wished her on their Instagram stories.

Here's what Alia Bhatt shared on Instagram:

Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday called Sonakshi her 'favourite advisor'.

Athiya Shetty, too, took to Instagram to wish the Akira actress a happy birthday.

Sonam Kapoor had a super sweet wish for Sonakshi Sinha on her 32nd birthday.

Varun Dhawan also wished the pretty actress on Instagram.

Preity Zinta shared a photo of herself with Sonakshi and wrote, "Happy Birthday @aslisona Love you for always being a happy camper, for being one of the most positive and simple girl I know. And most of all being my partner in crime for our swim trips, farm trips and... Wish you the very best and loads of love from me and Gene #happybirthday #ting"

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.

In Mission Mangal, Sona will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi among others. For Mrigdeep Lamba's film, she will be seen with Varun Sharma. Bhuj: The Pride of India is a multi-starrer with a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra, Ammy Virk among others. She will also reprise her role as Rajjo in part 3 of Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI