Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's floating love will make you go aww

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for the epic fantasy drama Brahmastra, and the actress' recent post will leave you awwing for real

Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Looks like Alia Bhatt can't take her eyes off beau Ranbir Kapoor. She shared a photo from the set of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is currently being shot in Bulgaria.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raazi' star shared a snap in which she can be seen holding balloons and chilling with Ranbir and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji.

She captioned the photo with a song from The Lion King, "It means no worries, for the rest of your days...hakuna matata." Is this her way of cheering a sulking RK?

The actors are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

