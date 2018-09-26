Alia Bhatt: Brahmastra is a step ahead

bollywood

Alia Bhatt at a recent event in Mumbai talked about her upcoming film Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Alia Bhatt at the East Greets West - A Conversation Through Calligraphy event in Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Alia Bhatt, who is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has said the film will take cinema in India to another level. "We all are very excited for the film...I think Brahmastra is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year," Alia told the media at the preview of East Greets West - A Conversation Through Calligraphy on Tuesday in Mumbai.

The cast of Brahmastra including Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia and producer Karan Johar keeps posting pictures of the film's shooting in progress on the social media, but the actress said: "Hopefully, none of them are from the film."

Attending the calligraphy exhibition, in which two strangers come together depicting a story through decorative lettering even though they do not speak the same language, Alia said: "It shows how art has no boundaries and there is only language and that is art..."

She also revealed that she used to do charcoal paintings in school. And she would like to make her cat Edward's portrait someday.

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, 2019. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS