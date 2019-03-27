Alia Bhatt clocks 30 million Instagram followers, thanks fans

Published: Mar 27, 2019, 15:21 IST | IANS

Celebrating it and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Alia Bhatt uploaded a special video on the photo-sharing app

Actress Alia Bhatt has crossed over 30 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating it and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Alia on Wednesday uploaded a special video on the photo-sharing app. The one minute-video gives a glimpse of her seven-year-long film journey.

Along with the video, she wrote: "It's been a wonderful journey so far... but it's just the beginning. 30 million."

 
 
 
The 26-year-old made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year. Later, she featured in films such as Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi. Her role of a spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi helped her bag the Filmfare Award this year.

She has films Kalank and Brahmastra in her kitty.

