Alia Bhatt clocks 30 million Instagram followers, thanks fans
Celebrating it and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Alia Bhatt uploaded a special video on the photo-sharing app
Actress Alia Bhatt has crossed over 30 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating it and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Alia on Wednesday uploaded a special video on the photo-sharing app. The one minute-video gives a glimpse of her seven-year-long film journey.
Along with the video, she wrote: "It's been a wonderful journey so far... but it's just the beginning. 30 million."
View this post on Instagram
Its been a WONDERFUL journey so far.. But but it's justtttt the beginning ðð.. 30M â¤ï¸
The 26-year-old made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year. Later, she featured in films such as Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi. Her role of a spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi helped her bag the Filmfare Award this year.
She has films Kalank and Brahmastra in her kitty.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to take their relationship to the next level soon?
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Promo: Kangana Ranaut's most explosive interview ever!