Alia Bhatt cuts her hair at home, thanks her 'multi-talented loved one'

Once the lockdown ends and life comes back to normal, everyone would want to know from the Bollywood celebrities what they learned in these two or even more months when they were sitting at home and waiting for the Coronavirus crisis to end. Some learned how to cook, many made YouTube videos to stay in touch with their fans, and one actress even cut her hair. Yes! We are talking about Alia Bhatt.

Yes, and the moment you'll see her new look, you'll immediately fall in love. She looks radiant as ever and her recent Instagram post is a treat for all her fans. She shared a really cool picture of herself and wrote- "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don't know what I would've done without you'.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen âÂ¤ï¸Â #sohfit40daychallenge

P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." (sic)

Have a look right here:

It was obvious that it was bound to attract a lot of attention from Bollywood celebrities and it did. Manish Malhotra commented with a pink heart and a thumbs up. Jacqueline Fernandez called the actress a stunning girl and rightly so. Sophie Choudry also commented with two pink hearts and wrote- "Love this." (sic)

Alia was all set to own this year with some of the biggest and most anticipated films by some of the biggest filmmakers in the country like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli, but it seems fate had other plans. Her line-up has films like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht, Sadak 2, and Brahmastra. The fate of all these films hangs in the balance. Let's see when they come out!

