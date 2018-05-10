Alia Bhatt: Dad and I have become really good friends since the last few years

Alia Bhatt talks about her bond with dad Mahesh Bhatt



Alia Bhatt

Since Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter many think that she chooses films based on her father's advice. But, this is not true! Yes! Alia has confessed that she doesn't take dad Mahesh's permission when signing a new film. However, they are very close. In fact, the actress has revealed that since the last few years both of them have been increasingly spending time together and have become the best of friends.

Alia Bhatt says dad Mahesh Bhatt would drop in on sets when she's filming and they would bond for some time. The Student Of The Year debutant said that her father has become rather possessive of her as of late and constantly texts her when she goes for outdoor shoots. The senior Bhatt eagerly awaits daughter Alia's film releases and watches them closely so as to offer his opinion regarding her performance.

Papa Mahesh Bhatt has seen Alia Bhatt's latest release Raazi and is quite impressed. Alia shared that something special happened during the film's screening when both her father and director Meghna Gulzar's dad the legendary Gulzar met and embraced content about their daughters' work, which was indeed a special moment for them.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates