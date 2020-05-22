Alia Bhatt designs her office with Dear Zindagi art director

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actors in Bollywood and has proven her talent time and again. We got a sneak peek into her office space which she has bought recently done up by her friend and Dear Zindagi art director Rupin Suchak to suit the actor's aesthetics. On seeing the 2,800 sqft. office space, Rupin had a vision of how the place should look like and immediately came up with a plan to turn it around.



Alia Bhatt's office in Mumbai. Pictures courtesy/PR

Alia has a sophisticated taste and Rupin has made that alive through the office space. It has multiple quirky yet classy features. There is a humongous 12 feet deep picture window that runs along the entire walkway and the most striking feature about the space. The feature allows lots of natural light which in turn comes in from the living room.

Speaking about designing Alia's office, Rupin, said, "Even though the execution took 4 months, it was all worth the wait. Alia likes to be involved in every decision and because of her shoot schedule, there were times we'd have to wait for her to approve and confirm certain designs and structures. I still remember Alia being specific about how she wants certain things but her one-line brief was that the place should have a very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around. So we added a lot of Turkish colour palettes to space which had a muted neutral base. Floor pillows, leather poufs, and comfortable chairs definitely add to the cosy atmospheres of boho interiors. This office space in a way was a great opportunity for her to express her love of art and design."

Alia Bhatt who is thrilled see her office take a complete turnaround, said, "Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and cosiness."

Alia intends to hold her meetings and especially script readings at her brand new and quirky office space once the lockdown ends.

