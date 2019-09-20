Alia Bhatt enjoys safari trip with the localites of Africa; learns native language

Alia Bhatt recently went on an outing to a jungle safari in Africa. The actress was accompanied by her beau Ranbir Kapoor. They stayed in a tent there amidst the lush jungle, and Alia revealed that she wanted to stay away from technology and just live a life close to nature.

Ironically, Miss Bhatt couldn't stay away from her phone as she got the entire trip recorded. She was staying with a localite, who guided her through the Safari stroll and they had a chef booked in to prepare some traditional delicacies. Through the video, the 26-year-old takes the viewers through her enchanting journey at Masai Mara Safari in Kenya. Away from the hustle-bustle, she spent her time at the wildlife reserve.

The Raazi actress took to her social media accounts to share the video, through which, she asked her followers to take a short trip through her video to Africa.

In the video, the actor confesses on being on an electronic detox. She can be seen interacting with the locals, learning a few Swahili words and teaching them Hindi.

Well, Alia is back from the trip, attended IIFA 2019, and even won the Best Actress award for her role in Raazi. At the event, her beau Ranbir was also felicitated with a special award. On behalf of Ranbir, his Barfi director Anurag Basu received the award and handed over to Alia Bhatt, which the latter kept it close to her heart.

Sweet, indeed!

On the professional front, Alia has completed shooting the first part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Next, lined up is Karan Johar's Takht and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. There are talks of she collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for another film after Inshallah shelved.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates