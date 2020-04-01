Alia Bhatt, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez make a 'paw' sitive change

At a time when several owners have abandoned their pets owing to misplaced notion that they can be carriers of the Coronavirus, Bollywood is leading the way in ensuring the welfare of stray animals. mid-day has learnt that Alia Bhatt — a self-confessed "cat lady" who dotes on her pets, Edward, Sheeba and Pica — and sister Shaheen have contributed to the World For All Animal Care and Adoptions (WFA) to ensure that strays don't face starvation. Farah Khan, who became an animal lover after daughter Anya adopted two strays, has joined forces with WFA and mobilised B-Town stars to spread the good word.

Khan says that she became part of the endeavour when Anya highlighted the issue. "Anya has contributed her entire piggybank savings of Rs 5,000 to the NGO to feed stray dogs. I, too, did my bit. Dogs are starving on the streets; in such a situation, we must do what we can. Alia too is a fierce animal lover, and supports [the organisation's] initiatives," says the director-choreographer. She found the biggest cheerleader for the cause in pet owner Jacqueline Fernandez. "I shared the WFA poster with Jacqueline, Tabu and my other friends in Bollywood. Anya is also making posters as she was traumatised when she heard that people are abandoning their pets on the roads."



Farah Khan

Taronish Bulsara, president and co-founder of WFA, says the not-for-profit organisation has kicked off a feeding programme, bolstered by the funds coming their way. He shares, "I didn't approach anybody; from Farah to Alia and sister Shaheen, to Karim Morani and his children — all these wonderful people made contributions. Anju Mahendroo, Jacqueline, Tiger Shroff, Kunal Kemmu and Rohan Joshi too have supported the cause." Bulsara adds that the deployed teams go to various localities around the city and feed the dogs. "With their support, we can now feed 400-plus animals in Mumbai. We are also taking care of strays in two villages in Raigad."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates