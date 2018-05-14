Alia Bhatt feels happy making people cry through films

Alia Bhatt was interacting with the media along with her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal on Saturday



Actress Alia Bhatt says that she feels really happy when she makes people cry through her films. Alia Bhatt was interacting with the media along with her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal on Saturday. Asked whether she expected a positive response from the audience for her latest release "Raazi", Alia said: "I didn't expect this kind of response. Since the beginning, we thought that we were making a small film, so we didn't feel we would get so much attention and love from the audience."

"We were proud of the film but the kind of unanimous reaction we are getting for the film is amazing. We all are pleasantly shocked. I am really happy, especially for Meghna Gulzar (director) because I think she hasn't slept for God knows how many months. "She was so nervous before the release of the film but the audience has given so much love that we are so grateful. Some people were crying after watching the film and I feel really happy when I make people cry through my films. Then I feel we have done our job." Alia has played different kinds of character in a short span of time. What goes through her mind while playing both glam and de-glam roles in films? She said: "I feel nervous from inside but I feel very excited and because of that I try do so many things in terms of my preparations.

"I think the biggest aspect of doing a film is that you have to be a good student of a director and whatever directors demands from you, you should be able to give that because it's a director's film and we are just actors who take forward the vision of the director and writer," said the "Student of the Year" actress. "Raazi" is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Reacting to the Pakistan censor board's decision to ban "Raazi" in Pakistan, Alia said: "This is not a call that we are involved in. There are so many Indian films which don't get released in Pakistan. I don't think it's personal when it comes to our film. "In this film, we are not taking anyone's side or doing any kind of bashing. Obviously, we will hope that it gets released there as well but we have no hard feelings whatsoever." After "Raazi", Alia has an impressive line-up of films which includes "Gully Boy", "Kalank" and "Brahmastra". "The shooting of films is continuously going on day and night. "'Kalank' is an epic drama so there is so much fun doing it. I have kept my fingers crossed for 'Gully Boy', 'Kalank' and 'Brahmastra'," Alia said.

