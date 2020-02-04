Alia Bhatt: Fulfilled my dream of buying a house in London

Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most successful actors in the business today. She started her career in 2012 and eight years later, she has become one of the most dependable performers with massive commercial clout. Be it films or advertising, the Highway star is having her cake and eating it too.

But given how contagious the world of glamour and grandeur can be, even Bhatt has her share of dreams and aspirations, and has she fulfilled all of them? Well, speaking exclusively to The Economic Times, she spoke about all of it. She said, "I can live in a budget. My chartered accountant tells me, 'Why don't you spend more?'

And what about her investments, the actor quips, "I still don't understand investing, but over the years, I've become keen to learn more. My home [in Juhu, Mumbai] is the first property I bought. I invest in FDs and bonds. Mutual funds are good; so, I've been told."

And what would be her dream purchases? Well, she says a private jet would be a luxury, and also adds a house in London was her dream which she fulfilled in 2018. Located in Covent Garden, her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, lives there part-time.

On the work-front, Bhatt has some of the biggest films lined-up for 2020, and she even said in one of her interviews why this year is going to be super special. She works with some of the best in the business, father Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli in RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji in Brahmastra. Can it get any better?

