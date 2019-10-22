Alia Bhatt has a priceless reaction to her and Ranbir's wedding card

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following and so does Alia Bhatt. The two have been dating for a while and fans cannot wait for them to make their relationship official and take it to the next step. However, nobody imagined their wedding card to be out sooner than expected. Wait! Before you think anything, have a look at the card and see whether this card is fake or real:

Well, the card is indeed fake. Why? The name of the father reads Mr Mukesh Bhatt and the name of the bride is spelt incorrectly. And responding to the same, Bhatt had a priceless reaction when one media person questioned her about the same recently at the airport, check it out:

Kapoor and Bhatt are immensely busy with their respective careers and may not tie the knot anytime soon. Kapoor is gearing up for Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's film with Deepika Padukone. Bhatt, on the other hand, has as many as four films lined up for 2020 - Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht, Sadak 2 and Brahmastra.

Coming back to the couple, in an interview with GQ last year in May, Kapoor said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what's the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."

Let's hope Kapoor and Bhatt take their relationship to the next level.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates