Alia Bhatt has the sweetest birthday wish for mom Soni Razdan, see photo

Veteran actress and Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan is celebrating her birthday on Friday. Alia Bhatt, like any other doting daughter, got nostalgic about her mother's birthday and shared a throwback picture on Instagram with a sweet wish.

Alia Bhatt looked cute as a button as the little toddler is seated on her mother's lap as the latter enjoys a comfortable seat on the couch. Her caption for mommy dearest read: "To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me. Happy Birthday, Mama!"

Many celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari and many others shared their wishes on this post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia ðÂÂ¸ (@aliaabhatt) onOct 24, 2019 at 7:07pm PDT

Casting director Shanoo Sharma called baby Alia "food." She wrote: "Babe you weren't a human you were food!" Farah Khan Ali also extended her wish for Soni Razdan. She wrote: "Happy birthday Soni @sonirazdan . May you have an amazing day with lots of health wealth happiness and love [sic]"

Farhan Akhtar and Dia Mirza also had good things to write about Razdan on the latter's birthday.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fake wedding card were doing the rounds. The card was fake as it misspelt Alia's spelling and read Mukesh Bhatt as her father's name. And responding to the same, Bhatt had a priceless reaction when one media person questioned her about the same recently at the airport, check it out:

Kapoor and Bhatt are immensely busy with their respective careers and may not tie the knot anytime soon. Kapoor is gearing up for Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's film with Deepika Padukone. Bhatt, on the other hand, has as many as four films lined up for 2020 - Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht, Sadak 2 and Brahmastra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates