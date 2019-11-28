Alia Bhatt has the cutest birthday wish for her 'sweet carrot', sister Shaheen Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter, and Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday today. On her special day, Alia took to social media to wish her sister dearest in the sweetest way possible. The Gully Boy actress wrote a long, beautiful note for her sister, which is sure to melt your heart. Here's what Alia shared on Instagram: "Now here's that moment where I'm struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sisters birthday... I type I cancel I type I cancel... and the reason I do that is (well for starters I'm not a beautiful writer like her) but also cause we speak a language that would probably not make sense..."

Shaheen Bhatt is known for her book, I've Never Been (un)Happier, in which she shared her battle with depression. Speaking about struggling with depression, Shaheen had said in an interview, "I've lived with depression since I was 12 or 13 years old and for my whole adult life since then. As a 13-year-old, I really couldn't understand why I felt the way I did. As the years went by, it got progressively worse and I ended up isolating myself from my family and friends. It was a long time before I could finally admit to myself that I needed help." Shaheen Bhatt has recently launched a mental health awareness initiative called Here Comes The Sun.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. Apart from this, Alia will also be a part of Sadak 2, RRR, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

