Alia Bhatt is filled with emotions at best friend's wedding; gets teary eyed

Just like any other best friend, Alia Bhatt, who is attending her pal, Devika Advani's wedding in Delhi, got teary-eyed

Alia Bhatt with her friends/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Alia Bhatt is currently in Delhi with her girl gang to attend best friend Devika Advani's wedding. Advani got married to Varun Jain in an elaborate style which is giving all Ranveer-Deepika-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani feels! Alia, like any other best friend, was filled with emotions at Devika's wedding. She got extremely emotional to see her best friend as the beautiful bride, who was decked up in a traditional red lehenga.

View this post on Instagram #aliabhatt gets emotional at her friends wedding A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onFeb 22, 2019 at 8:50pm PST

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a photo of the newlyweds and described how it feels to have your best friend starting a new journey. "There’s no better feeling than watching your best friend marry the man of her dreams AND her best friends dreams. This wedding was all things beautiful.. Can't believe my baby girl is married. I love you guys [sic]"

Alia Bhatt is also accompanied by her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at the wedding, and their pictures from the festivity prove that they are like any other normal buddies. Her Instagram account is filled with beautiful and colourful pictures of their girls' squad.

The Raazi actress literally gave us lehenga goals. She wore vibrant contemporary lehengas and acted as the perfect bridesmaid. For Devika's wedding, Alia opted for a royal blue Manish Malhotra lehenga, which gives an illusion of saree. Accessorised with a heavy choker, maang-teeka and hair pulled in a messy ponytail with minimal makeup, Alia looked stunning.

View this post on Instagram à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¡à¥à¤à¤¼ à¤®à¥à¤¡ð A post shared by Alia ð¸ (@aliaabhatt) onFeb 22, 2019 at 8:45am PST

Take a look at some more wedding photos and videos:

View this post on Instagram #aliabhatt giving directions to the bridemaids is just worth listening A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onFeb 23, 2019 at 2:30am PST

It's an all-time high for Alia Bhatt as she is enjoying the success of her latest release, Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, Alia has her kitty full with an amazing line-up of films. She has completed the schedule of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure, Brahmastra, and has Abhishek Varman's Kalank and Karan Johar's directorial, Takht.

