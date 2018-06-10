Alia Bhatt is talking business

The box office of her films ringing loud matters more. Alia, 25, seems to be developing strong business acumen

Alia Bhatt is the current hot property for brand endorsements. Basking in the success of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, it is said that she has hiked her fee for brand endorsements. But when it comes to films, she still believes that selecting the right script is more important than taking a fat pay cheque back home. The box office of her films ringing loud matters more. Alia, 25, seems to be developing strong business acumen.

