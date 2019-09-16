Alia Bhatt is the spitting image of mum Soni Razdan; here's proof

Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture on social media of herself with actress Soni Razdan and late actress Smita Patil. Upon seeing the photo, netizens couldn't miss Alia Bhatt's uncanny resemblance to her actress mother Soni Razdan.

The black and white picture from the 1983 film Mandi shows Soni, Azmi, and Patil in an embrace. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Shabana wrote, "#Alia Bhatt looks exactly like her mother #Soni Razdan. Here is proof. Still from #Mandi."

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) onSep 14, 2019 at 12:16am PDT

Mandi, which won the National Award in 1984, starred Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Soni Razdan and Smita Patil in lead roles. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film narrated the story of a brothel.

Speaking of Alia and Soni, the mother-daughter duo shared screen space for the first time in the 2018 hit Raazi, which also marked Razdan's return to the silver screen. The veteran actress has given the audience some memorable movies including Saaransh, Sadak, Monsoon Wedding, Page 3, and Shootout at Wadala.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Takht, Brahmastra and her home production Sadak 2. The latter marks her father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, and the film also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, the brothel's owner, and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

In Brahmastra, Alia will be romancing alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020.

Also Read: Watch Video: Alia Bhatt deadlifts 70 kilos; sets inspiration

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates