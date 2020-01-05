Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty wish Deepika Padukone a happy birthday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone turned 34 on Sunday and her friends from the Hindi film industry took to social media to wish their "coolest and most gracious" co-actor a year full of happiness, love and success.

Deepika, the daughter of the badminton player Prakash Padukone, made her Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan Om Shanti Om. She married Ranveer Singh in 2018. Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif took to their Instagram stories to wish Dippy a lovely day. Below are the posts they shared; the left one shared by Alia, and the right one by Katrina:

Deepika's Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar took to Twitter, where she shared a behind-the-scene photograph of herself along with Deepika. Gulzar captioned it: "You are cherished! Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! Stay blessed... stay blissed."

You are cherished!

Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone!

Stay blessed... stay blissed...

ð pic.twitter.com/e4mxaLyQIc — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) January 5, 2020

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene wished the Padmaavat star, saying: "Here's wishing you a day filled with laughter and surrounded by the ones you love. I wish that you enjoy the best of everything in life. Happy birthday @deepikapadukone."

Deepika's Cocktail co-actor Diana Penty tweeted:

Happy Birthday DP!!!! Keep shining bright like you always do! Love, happiness and success always â¨ð@deepikapadukone — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 5, 2020

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a selfie along with Deepika and captioned it: "Happy birthday gorgeous! Have an amazing day and a blessed year @deepikapadukone."

Happy birthday gorgeous! Have an amazing day and a blessed year @deepikapadukone ðð pic.twitter.com/cGgJHtB8rT — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 5, 2020

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who was seen in Chennai Express along with Deepika, wrote: "Happy Birthday Meenamma @deepikapadukone... the coolest, most gracious and definitely the most beautiful co-actor... Hoping to have the pleasure of sharing screen space with you very soon. Hope you have a rocker of a year." Nikitin also shared a photograph from Chennai Express and quipped it was a deleted scene from the film.

He added: "Btw this is a deleted scene where Meenamma chose Tangaballi over Rahul, but was forced to be with Rahul, you can see the pain in her eyes.. (not true) #chennaiexpress #crushforever #beautifulmemories."

