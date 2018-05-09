Alia Bhatt: Meghna has emotional depth thanks to Gulzar and Raakhee

Alia Bhatt says Raazi director Meghna Gulzar possesses an emotional depth thanks to her legendary parents Gulzar and Rakhee



Meghna Gulzar

Alia Bhatt feels director Meghna Gulzar has perfected the craft of capturing reality through the camera. She says when she saw her previous outing Talwar, she didn't feel as if actors were playing their roles and that the element of realism was very much a part of the narrative as she felt that all the events were occurring right before her very eyes. This for her made watching the film an enjoyable experience. Alia feels Meghna's strong point is her ability to effortlessly showcase the reality of her subject on sets. The actress says the filmmakerk possesses an emotional depth thanks to her legendary parents Gulzar and Rakhee. Bhatt therefore thinks she is able to connect with the director since she herself has learnt a lot from her famous folks.

Alia Bhatt essays a patriotic spy in Raazi, who is ready to put her life in harm's way in exchange for vital secrets. But, the actress thinks that simply calling yourself a patriot isn't enough. Alia says that simply professing your love for your country doesn't make you patriotic. If you feel that way then you should prove it with your actions. To illustrated this, Alia has been working with some non-profit organisations in an effort to give something back to society, most notably with fellow actor Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation. Alia even talks to father Mahesh Bhatt on this matter. Raazi is set to release on May 11th.

