Alia Bhatt: My love for movies kept me going through 2018

bollywood

Alia Bhatt took to social media to reveal what kept her going through the year 2018

Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt.

As 2018 comes to an end, Alia Bhatt opened up about how challenging yet beautiful her year was and also hinted at what really kept her going. Alia, who wrapped up the shoot of Kalank with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in Hyderabad on December 28, on Day 70, took to her Instagram and penned down her thoughts about the passing year.

She wrote, "This past year has been the most challenging phase in my life. It was all work work work. At one point I thought I wouldn't be able to do it anymore. But my love (love for the movies) kept me going and I cherish every moment of it. I've learnt soo much and now I can't believe it holiday time 'That said' it's just the beginning gearing up for 2019.'

Clearing the air about her rumoured relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, in her post, shared that it is the love of her movies that kept her going.

With three movies in her kitty, including Gully Boy, opposite Ranveer Singh, multi-starrer Kalank, which features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt and Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Alia will surely rule 2019.

