Alia Bhatt on being invited to join The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences: Feel honoured and humbled

It was announced that Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan were among the 819 invitees to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, taking to her Instagram account, Bhatt has thanked the academy for the honour and expressed her thoughts. She wrote a long, thankful note.

She wrote- "I thank the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the academy.

I feel at once honoured and humbled.

There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage.

Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world.

I truly believe that cinema, like water, finds its level.

And like water, it knows no race, class, border or geography and flows freely.

It takes everything in its course: audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, students who immerse themselves in it.

Our opinions about films may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force.

In a world that can be unsure and fragmented, at a time when the very social media that is meant to connect people ends up dividing them, movies are the glue that binds us." (sic)

Jacqueline Fernandez commented with the muscles emojis. Ishaan Khatter wrote on the post- "More power cinema for life." (sic) And Anshula Kapoor and Dia Mirza commented with a red heart.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in films like Gully Boy and Kalank. 2020 was all set to be the most crucial and arguably the biggest year of her career as she had one massive film lined-up after another with one massive filmmaker after another. Her first release of the year was supposed to be Sadak 2, which would have been her first collaboration with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who would return to direction after 22 years.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the drama will now release on Disney Plus Hotstar. Her next release was supposed to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she gets to essay the role of the eponymous character. This was slated to open on September 11. And of course, December 4 was the release date of Brahmastra, a Superhero trilogy that unites her with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. For 2021, the beginning of the year was supposed to see the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR, with Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, and Junior NTR. And last but not the least, the man who launched her with Student of the Year in 2012, Karan Johar, casts her again in his magnum opus, Takht.

Starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor as well, this period drama was planned to release on December 24, 2021. Let's see how many of these films get postponed and how many release on time!

