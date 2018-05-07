Alia Bhatt on collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Hopefully it'll work out

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, is working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and is also shooting for Kalank



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Alia Bhatt has confirmed that she is in talks with Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for a project and hopes everything falls into place. There were reports that Ashwiny was considering Alia for a slice-of-life story. When asked about it, Alia said in an interview, "Yes, I have met her for something that I am really interested in and hopefully it will all work out. I am really excited about working with her. It's a very nice script."

Alia, meanwhile, is working with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and is also shooting for Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the epic drama stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film, set in the 1940s, also features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Asked about working with Madhuri, the young star said, "She is beautiful. She made it comfortable and normal. It is just the beginning. We have shot only for a couple of days." Alia, 25, is currently gearing up for the release of her latest film "Raazi".

The period thriller, an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel "Calling Sehmat", is about an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film, which also features Vicky Kaushal, is scheduled to release on May 11.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI