Alia Bhatt on learning Telugu for RRR: It's tough but I'm having fun

Alia Bhatt is all set to venture into the world of south films with RRR. The actress is learning Telugu for SS Rajamouli's film, which also has Ajay Devgn in a prominent role

Alia Bhatt is riding high on the wave of success with most of her films doing great business at the box office and winning the hearts of the audience. The actress is on a film signing spree after the mammoth success of a small-budget film, Raazi, with Vicky Kaushal.

While Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film, Kalank, she is also learning Telugu for her debut film down south. Alia has bagged SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan. According to a report in Bollywoodlife, the 26-year-old is playing the character of Sita opposite Ram Charan.

When she was asked by the entertainment website about RRR, Alia said, "I am prepping for it. It's tough, but I think I'll be good at it. I am having fun." When asked about associating with Baahuabuli's captain, SS Rajamouli, she said, "He was on my bucket list of directors. Not only because of Baahubali, of course, that was a very big factor but also because of his imagination. Right from Magadheera to Eega, these concepts are simply mind-blowing. He is truly an artist and understands his audience, the people he is making the film for. His emotions and story are so powerful, likewise, with RRR, he has a very powerful story to tell."

Talking about the film's plot, the portal suggests that it is a fictitious story set in the 1920s. It says that the film is based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. RRR unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country.

The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam is all set to release on July 30, 2020. RRR also features Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

On the professional front, Alia is currently promoting Kalank and has wrapped up Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and beau Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah with Salman Khan and Rajamouli's RRR.

