Alia Bhatt on relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: There's deep sense of comfort

bollywood

Alia Bhatt will be next seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. In an interview with an entertainment website, she spoke about working with him, and opening up about their relationship

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other. There have been instances more than one where they have professed their love for each other. Be it at award shows, events or weddings, they are seen walking cutely hand-in-hand. Their blush and smiles say it all. It was first at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai that they walked together.

Alia Bhatt's last outing Kalank failed to woo the audience, and the actress has accepted the failure and spoke about her upcoming project, Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt got candid about collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor, and why Brahmastra is an apt project for them.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor plays DJ in Brahmastra; Details about his character revealed

"I'm actually very glad that the first time he and I are coming together is for a film like this. There was a time when I used to think - 'When will I get to work with him? What will happen? And then this happened. Also, it has been a while since Brahmastra was conceptualised - it was five years ago right after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. That was also the time Ayan and I bonded. It was a very big moment for me when he offered me this part. I wasn't who I'm today then but he still entrusted in me. It was a big deal for me and from that day to now, I have always looked forward to being on that set every day. Because it's a new challenge each day and it has given me abandon as an actor. I have always felt that when Ranbir and I come together, it has to be magical and literally, it can't get more magical than this. I'm saying all this with great hope and not being pompous about it. We're working very hard towards that," says Alia Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram Shiva & Isha... #brahmastra A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) onMar 4, 2019 at 6:22am PST

An actor's personal life always remains under the scrutiny and Alia Bhatt has refrained from speaking about it. However, with Ranbir Kapoor, it changed. When the website asked her about it, she asserted, "Ranbir makes me feel different. Yes, it's true that I was always a little wary of baring my private life out there, but with him, there's a deep sense of comfort. He's an amazing soul and there's so much that I get to learn from him every day, not just as an artiste but also as a human being. I would just say that I'm in a happy space both professionally and personally."

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy are gearing up for a summer 2020 release.

Also Read: Brahmastra release date postponed, won't lock horns with Dabangg 3

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only