Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, other celebrities stay at home amid Janata Curfew

With the Janata Curfew imposed in the country, Bollywood celebrities are making sure to spend the day at home and urge others to do so.

Making her Instafam go 'awww,' actor Alia Bhatt shared a selfie from her house, wearing a cute panda-print night suit and asked people to stay safe.

"Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody," Bhatt wrote in the caption.

Take a look right here:

In an attempt to raise awareness and have fun with his wife Genelia Deshmukh, actor Riteish Deshmukh used the medium of TikTok.

The actor along with his star wife made a TikTok video in which they are seen asking people to stay home.

"Ghar par rahiye, swasth rahiye," said Deshmukh in the video while Genelia follows with, "India fights corona." Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram #juntacurfew #indiafightscorona @geneliad A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) onMar 21, 2020 at 8:45pm PDT

Actor Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram and shared a picture of the balcony of her Mumbai's Khar situated house.

"Home, Hope everyone is keeping themselves safe and healthy ... #Peace #Quiet #StayAtHome," Chopra wrote in the caption:

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also urged people to 'heal the world' by staying at home and posted her selfie slaying the no make-up look.

"#HealTheWorld There is always a silver lining... always. The world is healing. We're all closer despite the distance... In kindness, in care, in responsibility, our priorities and most importantly in our love," the 'Wazir' actor captioned her post.

She also shared the details regarding 'Janta Curfew' in the caption as she wrote, "We're in this together, doing all we can to protect our one big family.#StaySafe #StayHome #JantaCurfew 22.03.2020, 7:00am-9:00pm."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the Janata Curfew today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

Salman Khan had his own style to appeal to his fans that this isn't a public holiday but a serious situation and we ought to stay inside, did you see this?:

View this post on Instagram @cmomaharashtra_ @My_bmc @adityathackeray @rahulnarainkanal A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onMar 21, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he shall stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm but will clap from his balcony at 5 pm. Take a look right here:

T 3478 - Be indoors from 7 am to 9 pm .. but EVEN AFTER !

And at 5 pm I shall clap on my balcony for them that work for us despite trying circumstances ..

à¥« à¤¬à¤Âà¥Â , à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤¤ à¤ªà¥Â à¤Âà¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¾à¤²à¥Â à¤¬à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¾, à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¥Â, à¤¶à¤Âà¤Â à¤¬à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¤Âà¤¾ , à¤Âà¤¨ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤ªà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤°à¤Âà¥Â , à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤°à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

So far, there have been 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Deepika Padukone also supported this initiative by Narendra Modi and tweeted this:

A mature and comforting address by our Honourable Prime Minister!ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ @narendramodi



I pledge to support the #JantaCurfew on Sunday #22ndMarch 7AM-9PM and also join in acknowledging the selfless and untiring efforts of our nation’s medical fraternity at 5PM!#JaiHind https://t.co/zzEortg58Q — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 21, 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever