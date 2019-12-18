Alia Bhatt posts Preamble on Instagram as solidarity towards students protesting against CAA

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Alia posted a photo of the Preamble on Instagram with a caption that went: "Learn from the students. Earlier, Sonakshi took to Twitter to upload a picture of the Preamble with the message: "This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget."

Ishaan also posted a photo of the Preamble. He wrote: "I was raised to believe in and take pride in the fact that we are the greatest secular nation in the world. I want it to remain that way. I stand by anybody who exercises their rights peacefully and I pray for the unison and well being of all my fellow people."

The list of Bollywood celebrities who have come forward to show support to students voicing protest against CAA has been steadily increasing. Over the past couple of days, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Swara Bhaskar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, and Anurag Kashyap, Alankrita Srivastava, Hansal Mehta have been among the many celebrities who have extended support to students.

